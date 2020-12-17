https://www.theblaze.com/news/teen-girl-shoots-record-buck

Paslie Werth, a 14-year-old Kansas girl, got off the shot of a lifetime when she struck a world record-setting 42-point buck.

Paslie took down the buck just one day after Kansas opened its 2020 hunting season in September.

On Tuesday, Fox News reported that she didn’t just take the state record, but the world record to boot.

What are the details?

According to a report from KSNW-TV, Paslie’s shot captured the record for the largest non-typical whitetail shot by a female hunter.

“Werth,” the outlet reported, “was reportedly required to wait for the 60-day drying period in order to officially measure the rack” for certification purposes.

The buck was unofficially entered as a gross green score of 282 6/8 inches and showed 44 points prior to drying. After drying, the buck measured in at 271 4/8 inches and 42 points.

In a statement, Paslie said, “When we got the score, it was hard to wrap [our heads] around because none of us guessed it to be that much. And it was just very surprising, and I kinda couldn’t believe it. The trail camera pictures that we got did not do it justice.”

Paslie said she spotted the buck on her family’s land about three years ago. She explained that her family passed on the buck over the last two years, but 2020 was her year.

“My sister passed on the buck, and then my dad passed on it last year, because it was pretty broke up when he saw it, and this year was kinda just my year.”

“Being with my dad and as soon as I shot it and we got out of the blind and we got to it, we were so happy then and that was probably the best moment of it,” she said. “Being able to share the experience with my dad, it was just really fun.”

What else?



Following her shot, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported that Paslie’s mother, Dionne, said that her family felt “very fortunate” that Paslie was the one to harvest the buck after watching him grow for the last three years.

“When he stood up 25 yards away, I was in shock of his massive rack,” Paslie recalled at the time.

The Capital-Journal reported that in addition to deer hunting, Paslie enjoys fishing and competes in 4H shooting sports, air pistol and archery.

The record-setting buck was the fourth buck she has taken down in her years of hunting.

“My next biggest was a 12-point whitetail that scored 178,” Paslie said. “I’d like to thank my parents and grandparents for helping me have this experience. I’d like to encourage other kids to get in the outdoors.”

