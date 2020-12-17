https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tom-cruise-mission-impossible-staff-covid-19/2020/12/17/id/1002097

“Mission Impossible 7” might be set to self-destruct after crew members have reportedly begun to quit the movie’s production amid star Tom Cruise’s continued rants over COVID protocols.

The Sun reported Thursday that Cruise had a second profanity-laden outburst on set in London on Tuesday, and at least five people have quit as a result. Cruise is also a producer of the film series, and paid $700,000 of his own money to house crew members on cruise ships to keep production going, Fox News reported.

“Tom has taken it upon himself to try to enforce precautions with a view to keeping the film running,” a source told The Sun.

An entertainment union spokesperson did not take to the star’s actions.

“After a very difficult year for freelancers working in the industry the last thing crews deserve is a multi-millionaire Hollywood star screaming abuse and threatening their jobs,” Spencer MacDonald, of entertainment union Bectu, told The Sun.

Cruise’s first outburst was reported earlier this week. In the leaked audio, he yells at two crew members who were apparently standing too close together, telling them they risk shutting down not only their movie, but the entire industry. Their film, he says, is what has studios in Hollywood agreeing to take the risk to film others.

“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing!” he says on the audio.

“I’m on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us, and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you m************,” Cruise said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

