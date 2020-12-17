https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/amazon-introduces-fitness-bracelets-record-everything-people-say/
(BIG LEAGUE POLITICS) – Amazon has released a health-tracking bracelet which collects all kinds of invasive personal information that similar trackers, like the Apple Watch and Fitbit, do not collect.
The Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post reviewed the Halo Band in an article published Thursday. As of now the Halo costs $65, though it will eventually cost $100 along with a $4 monthly fee once Amazon decides to sell more. The fabric bracelet comes with a microphone, but unlike the Apple Watch and Fitbit it does not have a screen, sounds, or vibrations. All the data is accessed on the Halo’s smartphone app instead.
What’s most off-putting is the invasiveness of the information it collects about you. “The Halo Band asks you to strip down and strap on a microphone so that it can make 3-D scans of your body fat and monitor your tone of voice,” says WaPo’s review. It will tell you if you haven’t exercised or slept enough; it will describe your tone of voice; and all those pictures of your body and all those voice recordings will get analyzed by the tracker’s machine learning technology.
The post Amazon introduces 'fitness bracelets' that record everything people say appeared first on WND.