As Twitchy just reported, USA Today has again run a “fact-check” on a piece from satire site The Babylon Bee. And as we noted in that post, USA Today discloses that its fact-checking is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

Facebook owns Instagram.

And there’s a post on Instagram about Joe Biden and his 1994 crime bill that we can’t see because it’s been fact-checked by … USA Today. USA Today claims that whatever was written in that Instagram post we’re not allowed to see is false: “Independent fact-checkers say this information has no basis in fact.” But how is USA Today an independent fact-checker when Facebook is paying for its fact-checking?

Biden was hit hard during the Democratic primary debates on his crime bill and how it led to the mass incarceration of black Americans; and as Glenn Greenwald points out, it was OK to say when it was coming out of Corey Booker’s mouth.

And when. It was OK to criticize Biden’s crime bill during the primaries, but not before the general election and certainly not now.

Liberals — being one and the same as the mainstream media — aren’t going to allow any facts to get through that could damage Biden. And where were all these fact-checkers when Biden claimed Republicans led by Mitt Romney were going to “put y’all back in chains”?

