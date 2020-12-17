https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/AndyBiggs-NewsmaxTV-MoBrooks-Election2020/2020/12/17/id/1002093

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax TV on Thursday that he’s “leaning in heavy support of” Rep. Mo Brooks’, R-Ala., plan to contest the 2020 presidential election.

Biggs told “American Agenda” that “right now, I’m leaning heavily into supporting that plan because we’ve seen so many allegations.”

He added that he agreed with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., when he claimed that widespread fraud occurred in the election.

“That’s important when you consider if you’re gonna object,” he said, adding that Republicans are drawing from Democrats’ playbook.

“Don’t ever forget that in 2017 that’s exactly what Democrats did when they objected to the sitting of President Trump’s electors, and they did it in 2005, so this is not without precedent, what Mo’s suggested, and I’m with him on that because there’s so much fraud out there, we actually need to make the point.”

