https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/americans-pride-proud-archbridgeinstitute/2020/12/17/id/1002087

Despite historically divisive politics, a non-partisan Washington, D.C.-based think tank found 87% of U.S. citizens say they are proud to be American.

The national pride cuts across political affiliation, racial ethnicity, socioeconomic status, and other factors, according to the Archbridge Institute survey.

But, notably, 99% of Republicans are proud Americans, compared to 82% of Democrats, and 78% politically unaffiliated citizens. Self-described liberals are the least proud at just 75%, while conservatives match Republicans at 99% and 88% of moderates are proud.

“While there is no shortage of issues that divide us, Americans are actually united in their love for country,” according to pollster DR. Clay Routledge. “The overwhelming majority of Americans — regardless of race, religion, or other factors — are proud to be Americans, and they agree that freedom is one of our most important values.

“We may live in a cynical time, but our national pride is certainly a reason to be optimistic about our future. Americans can rest assured that more will continue to unite us than divide us.”

The poll did find the greater level of eduction made for great percentage of American pride, from 85% high school graduates to 95% of those with a doctorate degree. Also, the greater level of income led to greater American pride, from 82% of those who earn less than $20,000 per year to 92% of those who earn $100,000 a year or more.

American pride by race:

90% whites.

88% Asians.

84% Latinos.

81% Blacks.

American pride by gender:

90% men.

85% women.

American pride by religion:

91% Christians.

73% Atheists.

The Archbridge Institute, with Qualtrics Research Services, surveyed 508 nationally representative adults who identified as U.S. citizens (241 female, 263 male, 4 other).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

