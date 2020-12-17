https://menrec.com/video-attorney-claims-42000-people-voted-in-nevada-twice-nearly-20000-voted-who-dont-even-live-there/

JESSE BINNALL: “Thank you, Mr. Chairman. Ranking Member Peters — there we go. Thank you, Mr. Chairman, Ranking Member Peters and recommend members of the committee. This year thousands upon those of Nevada voters had their voices canceled out by election fraud and invalid ballots. Here is how it happened. On August 3rd, 2020 after a rushed special session Nevada legislators made drastic changes to the state’s election law by adopting a bill known as AB4. The vulnerabilities of this statute were obvious. It provided for universal mail voting without sufficient safeguards to authenticate voters or insure the fundamental requirement that only one ballot was sent to each legally qualified voter. This was aggravated by election officials failure to clean known deficiencies in their voter rolls. Because of AB4 the number of mail ballots rocketed from about 70,000 in 2016 to over 690,000 this year. The election was inevitably riddled with fraud and our hotline never stopped ringing.

While the media and Democrats accuse us of making it all up our team began chasing down every lead. Our evidence came both from data scientists and from brave whistleblowers. Here is what we found. Over 42,000, 42,000 people voted more than once. Our experts were able to make this determination by reviewing the list of actual voters and comparing it to other voters with the same name, address, and date of birth. This method was also able to catch people using different variations of their first name such as William and Bill and individuals who registered both under a married name and the maiden name. At least 1,500 dead people are recorded as voting as shown by comparing the list of mail voters with the Social Security death records. More than 19,000 people voted even though they didn’t live in Nevada. This does not include military voters or students. These voters were identified by comparing the list of voters with a U.S. postal services national change of address database among other sources.

About 8,000 people voted from non-existent addresses. Here we cross referenced voters with the coding accuracy support system which allowed our experts to identify undeliverable addresses. Over 15,000 votes were cast from commercial or vacant addresses. Our experts found these voters by analyzing official U.S. postal service records that flag non-residential address and addresses vacant for more than 90 days. Incredibly, almost 4,000 non-citizens also voted as determined by comparing official DMV records of non-citizens to the list of actual voters in the 2020 election. The list goes on. All in all, our experts identified 130,000 unique instances of voter fraud in Nevada. But the actual number is almost certainly higher. Our data scientists made these calculations not by estimations or statistical sampling, but by analyzing and comparing the list of actual voters with other lists, most of which are publicly available. To put it simply, they explain their methods so others could check their work. Our evidence has never been refuted, only ignored.

Two Clark County technical employees came forward completely independent of each other and explained that they discovered the number of votes recorded by voting machines and stored on USB drives would change between the time the polls were closed at night and when they reopened the next morning. In other words, votes were literally appearing and disappearing in the dead of night. When we attempted to verify the integrity of these voting machines we were allowed only a useless visual inspection of the outside of a USB drive. We were denied a forensic examination. Finally our investigation also uncovered a campaign to illegally incentivize votes from marginalized populations by requiring people to prove that they voted to receive wrapped tickets for gift cards televisions and more. Our determined team verified these irregularities without any of the tools of law enforcements, such is grand jury subpoenas or FBI agents.

Instead we had less than a month, used critical thinking and elbow grease to compile our evidence. We tried to obtain testimony or documents from Clark County officials but they obstructed and stonewalled. When we filed suit state officials and even courts delayed proceedings to days and offered us merely hours to brief and argue our cases. In wrapping up, Mr. Chairman these findings are disturbing, alarming, unacceptable in a free society. Our free and fair election tradition is a precious treasure that we are charged with protecting. Government, by the consent of the government it is hard to win and easy to lose. Every single time a fraudulent or illegal vote is cast the vote of an honest citizen is canceled out. Thank you.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

