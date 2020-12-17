https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/17/ayfkm-austrian-parliamentarian-tests-something-very-different-to-prove-how-unreliable-rapid-covid-tests-really-are-watch/

COVID is apparently so contagious even inanimate objects can catch it.

Or at least that’s what it looks like in this video of an Austrian parliamentarian testing a cup of soda.

Watch:

And they are using results from these tests to form policy … think about that.

As for a translation:

He’s right you know.

What he said.

But that would challenge the narrative that WE’RE ALL GOING TO DIE without the government saving us and stuff.

Who knew Coca-Cola was such a high risk?

Ugh, don’t give them any ideas.

This madness is goin’ around.

Seriously. Otherwise, Coca-Cola is just going to KILL GRANDMA.

Now if we could just convince the Democratic governors making ridiculous rules that are killing their economies we might have something.

