https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/17/ayfkm-austrian-parliamentarian-tests-something-very-different-to-prove-how-unreliable-rapid-covid-tests-really-are-watch/

COVID is apparently so contagious even inanimate objects can catch it.

Or at least that’s what it looks like in this video of an Austrian parliamentarian testing a cup of soda.

Watch:

To prove how unreliable the rapid tests can be and how the numbers can’t be trusted, an Austrian parliamentarian tested a cup of Coca-Cola for COVID-19. The Coca-Cola tested positive! Sorry for the lack of English subtitles, perhaps someone who understands German can translate. pic.twitter.com/1C5FUdBMAT — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) December 17, 2020

And they are using results from these tests to form policy … think about that.

As for a translation:

Translation (1)

I am going to execute this test now, ladies and gentleman, so that you can see how worthless and fallacious those mass tests are. I have here a test brought here directly from a ministry which is also used for most of the tests executed in the ministry itself,… — DominiQ Wexenberger (@DominikWexenber) December 17, 2020

(2)

and the “patient”: commercial cola. I may now execute the test as far as I’m taking the cola and I am going to apply it to the mass test which they also use.

(He applies the liquid to the test, people shouting: this is nonsense, etc.) — DominiQ Wexenberger (@DominikWexenber) December 17, 2020

(3)

Ladies and gentleman – yes, this is nonsense! This test that you have bought with taxpayers’ money, with more tax money as would have been necessary to maintain the Hackler-pension. And how worthless this test is, we will see it at the end of my speech when we get the … — DominiQ Wexenberger (@DominikWexenber) December 17, 2020

(4)

result of this test, ladies and gentleman. You talk about nonsense, the population pays for it. Ladies and gentleman as of now we got ourselves the result of your waste of taxpayers’ money. — DominiQ Wexenberger (@DominikWexenber) December 17, 2020

He’s right you know.

(5)

And I may say, Mr. honorable president, that we might have a problem now, because we have a positive corona test in the parliament, namely this cola here in the glass triggered a positive corona test, … — DominiQ Wexenberger (@DominikWexenber) December 17, 2020

(6)

of course I don’t know now how you are going to handle this situation, but, ladies and gentleman, with stuff like this you are wasting millions and millions of taxpayers’ money instead of providing real protection for homes for senior citizens and care facilities, … — DominiQ Wexenberger (@DominikWexenber) December 17, 2020

(7)

instead of finally investing money in our hospitals and not letting the budget for our health services run dry. Ladies and gentleman of the government, you have completely lost the trust in your government, you have shown that you are absolutely not able to lead our country.. — DominiQ Wexenberger (@DominikWexenber) December 17, 2020

(8)

through this crisis, but you are only able to crash our country against the wall. Here, this test shows how ridiculous your measures and your policies are nowadays, the Austrian taxpayer pays for it, if you have only a bit of a spine you all resign without exception. — DominiQ Wexenberger (@DominikWexenber) December 17, 2020

What he said.

Perhaps an American television network can run a similar test https://t.co/GfHpEdy74F — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 17, 2020

But that would challenge the narrative that WE’RE ALL GOING TO DIE without the government saving us and stuff.

What the heck 😩🙄🙄 — Lisa Strout Hadley (@momhadley) December 17, 2020

Who knew Coca-Cola was such a high risk?

Super spreader soda pop. Now soda will be banned — AMH (@Shelle111) December 17, 2020

Ugh, don’t give them any ideas.

Yeah he is pretty mad that tax payers are paying for these faulty tests. Denmark is shutting everything down until January 3rd, because of these tests, madness. — Heidi Top Burks (@HeidiTopBurks) December 17, 2020

This madness is goin’ around.

PCR tests are no better……….. Ct is too high for one thing……… also, it’s known they aren’t specific for CV19, other CV can cause + test. Also know of a unused swab sent in for testing and it was +. — Jinjer Collins Lucas (@lucasjinjer) December 17, 2020

Quarantine the coca-cola. Nuff said. — 🌹RQBB 👑🐝☀️ (@RQBeeBrightly) December 17, 2020

Seriously. Otherwise, Coca-Cola is just going to KILL GRANDMA.

This is modern day witch hunt, in the name of science! Even their RT PCR is not totally reliable, CT Value >30 is marginal…. — Might is right (@BiboyScum) December 17, 2020

Now if we could just convince the Democratic governors making ridiculous rules that are killing their economies we might have something.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

