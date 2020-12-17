https://www.oann.com/bank-of-england-keeps-stimulus-on-hold-ahead-of-brexit-endgame/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bank-of-england-keeps-stimulus-on-hold-ahead-of-brexit-endgame

December 17, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England kept its stimulus programme unchanged on Thursday as it awaited the outcome of Britain’s negotiations with the European Union over a post-Brexit trade deal.

The BoE left its bond-buying programme at 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion), having ramped it up by 150 billion pounds last month.

The British central bank also kept its benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 0.1%.

London and Brussels are still trying to avoid the shock of import tariffs on trade from Jan. 1.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

