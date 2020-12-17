https://thelibertyloft.com/joe-biden-planning-gun-grab-under-national-health-emergency-disguise/

Charlotte, NC — It is no secret that Joe Biden is about to attack the gun rights of Americans like never before. He wants to remove your rights to defend your family and protect your property. While he shared his thoughts on what he wanted to do, not it seems we know how he plans to do it.

On Monday, Biden declared that gun violence is a national health emergency. He made the comments in a statement to the parents of victims of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary on the 8th anniversary of the event.

Biden has his list of executive orders and acts he wants to put through Congress to address this “national health crisis.” He and Kamala Harris, his partner in this attack on the Constitution, are committed to the assault on your freedom.

The real conversation is how he went about it. The declaration of this as a national health crisis allows Biden access to many federal resources. Plus, he has a recent event to pattern his response after the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Trump took executive action to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. No one questioned or fought many of the restrictions in court. It was declared that it was in the interest of national safety and health.

Biden intends to do the same here with gun control. The declaration will be made that gun control is necessary to curb gun violence deaths, and the argument will also say it is for the children. Except, children are not the major victims of gun deaths.

Over 60% of gun-related deaths are suicides. A figure that quickly tells you that if lawmakers want to address gun-related deaths, the focus should be on mental health, not guns. Murder is the second leading cause, but the majority of that is not school shooting or mass shooting related as the left would have you to believe.

Of the thousands of murders in 2017, only 117 deaths were attributed to mass shootings. Time and again, the Democrats are seizing on these talking points in an effort to further their gun control agenda.

The real cause of gun violence across the country is not horrible gun owners, specific types of guns, or any of the reasons the left claim. The cause of gun-related deaths is generally mental health or related to other crimes, such as drugs or robbery. Eliminating guns does not eliminate the threat of death; criminals will always find a way to continue their acts.

Patriots better be ready as we are in for a fight to retain our constitutional rights amid a Joe Biden presidency. All of our freedom is at stake, but this one is important. If we lose the right to defend ourselves, we lose our ability to protect any of our freedoms.

