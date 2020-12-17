https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/530749-biden-adviser-richmond-tests-positive-for-covid-19

Rep. Cedric RichmondCedric RichmondDemocratic lawmaker: Republicans ‘privately’ acknowledge Biden’s win Sunday shows preview: Nation gears up for inoculation following FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine Biden picks leave Democrats with slimmest House majority in modern history MORE (D-La.), a close adviser to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBooker: Proposed COVID-19 relief bill is ‘far short’ of desired pandemic aid for states and communities Trump to name Giuliani’s son to role on Holocaust Memorial Council Biden would save US .6 billion by halting border wall construction: report MORE, has tested positive for coronavirus, the Biden transition team said Thursday.

Biden is not considered a close contact of Richmond’s based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, the transition said. Biden took a coronavirus test Thursday and tested negative.

Richmond traveled to Georgia with Biden for campaign events Tuesday, but their interactions “happened in open air, were masked and totaled less than 15 consecutive minutes, the CDC’s timeframe for close contact. Richmond traveled to Georgia on his own and not with the President-elect,” transition spokesperson Kate Bedingfield Kate BedingfieldBiden spokeswoman defends incoming deputy chief of staff’s ‘spicy language’ in Glamour interview Biden announces all-female White House communications team Biden adviser: ‘He does not have any concern’ about Trump lawsuits MORE said in a statement.

Richmond originally tested positive using a rapid test on Wednesday after he developed symptoms, the transition said. A second test Thursday confirmed the diagnosis.

“Richmond will quarantine for a period of 14 days and will produce two negative PCR tests before he returns to any in-person work in Congress or on the transition,” Bedingfield said.

The transition team said two individuals who drove Richmond’s car during the Georgia trip have gone into quarantine, but no members of the Biden staff or campaign teams for Jon Ossoff or the Rev. Raphael Warnock are considered close contacts, nor are Stacey Abrams or Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Keisha Lance BottomsThe ‘Biden Team’ is risk-averse, but capable and ready Adviser says Atlanta mayor turned down Biden Cabinet offer More than 1,000 Black women urge Biden to appoint more Black female Cabinet members MORE, who attended the rally.

Richmond is the closest person to Biden to test positive for the virus to date. The congressman’s positive test was announced a day after the transition team shared that a reporter who had traveled with Biden to Georgia had tested positive for the virus. That positive test forced a Biden press staffer to go into quarantine, though reporters traveled on a separate plane from Biden.

Richmond is the latest member of Congress to contract COVID-19. Four other House members have also said in the last few days that they tested positive for COVID-19: Reps. Joe Wilson Addison (Joe) Graves WilsonSouth Carolina Republican tests positive for coronavirus hours after speaking on House floor Obama said his ‘initial instinct’ during ’09 outburst from Joe Wilson was to ‘smack this guy on the head’ Democrats raise alarm about new US human rights priorities MORE (R-S.C.), Barry Loudermilk Barry LoudermilkGOP lawmaker likens Trump impeachment to trial of Jesus MORE (R-Ga.), Ken Calvert Kenneth (Ken) Stanton CalvertMORE (R-Calif.) and Mike Rogers Michael (Mike) Dennis RogersJohn Katko tapped to be next ranking member of House Committee on Homeland Security Overnight Defense: Lawmakers release compromise defense bill in defiance of Trump veto threat | Senate voting next week on blocking UAE arms sale | Report faults lack of training, ‘chronic fatigue’ in military plane crashes Hillicon Valley: GOP chairman says defense bill leaves out Section 230 repeal | Senate panel advances FCC nominee | Krebs says threats to election officials ‘undermining democracy’ MORE (R-Ala.).

The Louisiana congressman was a top adviser to the Biden campaign, and he is slated to join the Biden White House in a similar advisory role.

The 47-year-old has represented Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District, which encompasses most of New Orleans, since 2011.

