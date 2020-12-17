https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Jen-OMalley-Dillon/2020/12/17/id/1002112

President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, who is set to become his deputy chief of staff, admitted on Thursday she could have chosen better words when describing Republicans in a recent Glamour magazine interview.

“The point that I was really making is an incredibly important point,” O’Malley Dillon said during a virtual event, according to Mediaite. “And that really is about the president-elect and why he was supported by over 81 million people, and what they were looking for.”

O’Malley Dillon said that she “used some words that I probably could have chosen better.”

In the interview, O’Malley Dillon was defending Biden’s willingness to work with Republicans, which has come under fire from the left wing of his own party.

“I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of [expletives],” she says in the interview. She follows up by saying, “Mitch McConnell is terrible.”

But, she adds, that, “this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? [Biden] rejected that. From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

