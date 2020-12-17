https://www.oann.com/biden-tests-negative-for-covid-19-after-aide-tests-positive/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-tests-negative-for-covid-19-after-aide-tests-positive

December 17, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President-elect Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, after an incoming White House adviser, Cedric Richmond, contracted the deadly respiratory disease, a spokeswoman for Biden said in a statement.

Richmond was not in close contact with Biden as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

