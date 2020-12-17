https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/17/bill-kristol-believes-that-never-trumpers-can-help-the-biden-administration-govern-successfully/
About The Author
Related Posts
PREMATURE VICTORY? Pennsylvania Attorney General says, 'If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose'
November 1, 2020
'I'm NOT Hunter Biden, lunchbox.' Dana Loesch takes down HORDE of frothy-mouthed, chest-thumping harpies trying to #FireGinaCarano
November 15, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy