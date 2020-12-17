https://www.oann.com/biogen-to-pay-22-million-to-resolve-u-s-drug-charity-kickback-probe/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biogen-to-pay-22-million-to-resolve-u-s-drug-charity-kickback-probe

December 17, 2020

BOSTON (Reuters) – Biogen Inc has agreed to pay $22 million to resolve U.S. allegations that it illegally used two charities that help cover Medicare patients’ out-of-pocket drug costs as a means to pay them kickbacks to use its multiple sclerosis drugs.

The deal, announced by the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday, was the latest to result from an industry-wide probe of drugmakers’ financial support of patient assistance charities that has resulted in more than $1 billion in settlements.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

