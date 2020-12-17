https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mark-morgan-open-borders/2020/12/17/id/1002133

With “open borders,” expected to be returning under a Biden administration, those drug and human smugglers already are getting reading, acting Customs and Border Control Commissioner Mark Morgan tells Newsmax TV.

The numbers of daily border encounters already have gone up at least 50% over the same time last year, Morgan said Monday on “Spicer & Co.” They currently stand at 2,300 a day, he told hosts Sean Spicer and Lindsay Keith.

“Why aren’t we talking about it more?” he asked. “Because it doesn’t feel like a crisis.” That, he said, is because President Donald Trump has provided tools such as the Migrant Protections Protocols that allow agents to return border crossers to Mexico rather than holding them in the United States to await trials, for which the the Trump administration and other Republicans argue they never show up — essentially allowing them into the country unabated.

The incoming Biden administration, on the other hand, has an “absolutely open border strategy,” Morgan said, “and we’re already seeing the effects of that right now, as the numbers are increasing.”

Worsening economic conditions in their own countries drive people to attempt to enter the United States, he said, and COVID-19 is making that worse.

“But what we’re seeing now is those numbers are continuing to drive upward because they believe that come January 21st, we’re gonna open the borders and they’re gonna be allowed in,” Morgan said. “That’s what we’re hearing from the cartels, the smugglers and the migrants themselves.

Continued open border policies from the Biden White House, he said, will bring a crisis to “this country that’s gonna make last year’s crisis pale in comparison.”

