On Monday Rep. Mo Brooks joined Lou Dobbs to discuss his efforts to contest the fraudulent 2020 election.

Brooks promised to confront the fraudulent election when Congress convenes in 2021.

Following the remarks by Brooks on contesting the fraudulent election Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell WARNED GOP MEMBERS NOT to object to the stolen election!

Mitch said it would force Republicans to vote against the move and “that would look anti-Trump.”

In a private call, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned GOP senators not to join a floor fight to support President Trump’s extended assault on the election. Congress convenes Jan. 6 to confirm the Electoral College's choice of Joe Biden. https://t.co/nXihv4Y74b — The Associated Press (@AP) December 16, 2020

McConnell would rather spit on his base than support the truth and this president.

Last night Senator-elect and former Auburn Football Coach Tommy Tuberville spoke at a rally in Georgia for Senators Perdue and Loeffler.

Tuberville defended President Trump and lashed out at the fraudulent election!

And at one point he suggested he might support an effort to challenge the stolen election on January 6th.

BREAKING: Defying McConnell, Sen-elect Tuberville suggests he will challenge Electoral College, while stumping in Georgia pic.twitter.com/1z5wJ2ajVP — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) December 17, 2020

Good for Tommy!

He may make history before he serves his first full week in the US Senate.

The Hill reported:

Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) indicated in a video that surfaced Thursday that that he thinks the Senate should support a challenge to the results of the Electoral College, which certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory this week. Tuberville suggested he would back a challenge Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) has vowed to bring against the vote. If a senator joins Brooks, it would require the House and Senate to debate and then vote on the issue. “You see what’s coming. You’ve been reading about it in the House. We’re going to have to do it in the Senate,” Tuberville said in the video taken by liberal activist Lauren Windsor at a rally for Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.) in Georgia.

