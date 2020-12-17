https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-exclusive-email-uncovered-jim-biden-shares-family-provide-wealth-introductions-business-opportunities-highest-levels/

The Bidens not only made money participating in corrupt activities, but they also participated in activities by claiming “the family could provide a wealth of introductions and business opportunities at the highest levels”.



We reported a week ago that in addition to Hunter Biden, Jim Biden was being investigated by the Feds:

In addition to the probe into Hunter Biden, federal authorities in the Western District of Pennsylvania are conducting a criminal investigation of a hospital business in which Joe Biden’s brother James was involved. Federal officials have asked questions about James Biden’s role in the business, according to a second person with direct knowledge of that investigation, who said it remains ongoing.

According to reports from a year ago, Jim Biden was sued for his actions with others in allegedly attempting to steal the business model from a man in the hospital business. The Federalist reported about Jim Biden’s case in May 2020:

In January the FBI raided the offices of Americore Health, a health care company that manages rural hospitals, where James Biden, brother of former vice president candidate and current presidential candidate Joe Biden, was a major investor. Documents prepared as part of an ongoing lawsuit against Biden and his business partners, hedge fund managers Michael Lewitt and Amer Rustom, allege they are in violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and have committed fraud related to their investments in Americore and another company, Diverse Medical Management. The documents, prepared in March, were never submitted to the court and sources now say the lawsuit is headed for a settlement.

According to the website of the Platinum Group USA:

MER RUSTOM

Since 1984 when he co-founded The Platinum Group, Amer Rustom has successfully guided the many diverse business units of the Group and has been instrumental in the creation of the The Platinum Group USA as the operational platform for today’s many business ventures. He has successfully developed strong ties with many of the Middle East and North African leaders and country officials as well as the local and international business communities. Educated in Europe, Mr. Rustom is multi-lingual.

This wasn’t the only questionable deal Jim Biden participated in with Amer Rustom.

We’ve uncovered a letter between Jim Biden and Rustom who worked with Sultan Al-Rabban of Qatar.

Khaled Sultan Al-Rabban was:

Born and raised in Doha – Qatar. Earned a Master Degree in International Business and Management from the University of Westminster and supplemented his academic career at the University of Greenwich, where he obtained a BS Degree in Business Administration. Following graduation, he joined Qatar Holding LLC “QH”, the strategic and direct investment arm of Qatar Investment Authority “QIA<https://www.qia.qa/>”, as part of the General Portfolio team, particularly dealing with Retail and Luxury Sector and stayed with the Organization until his appointment as Director of the Office of the CEO of Qatar Investment Authority “QIA” ; this appointment enabled him to work closely with various high-end Government and non-government sectors, locally and internationally.

In a letter Jim Biden writes to Al-Rabban, he shares this:

This letter indicates that the Bidens did not consider themselves lobbyists but they were happy to initiate deals using the family name.

Unfortunate for Jim Biden, when you participate in shady deals with your corrupt brother and his drug-addict son, Hunter, your shady deals are likely to be uncovered.

