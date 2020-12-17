https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-sidney-powells-case-michigan-finally-made-onto-supreme-court-docket/

Sidney Powell’s case in Michigan has finally made it to the Supreme Court.

Ten days ago a far-left and biased Obama judge dismissed Sidney Powell’s case in Michigan after sitting on it for days. The judge claimed the case was “An Amalgamation of Theories, Conjecture, and Speculation”:

Now ten days later the case has finally made it on the docket at the Supreme Court:

It contains the forensic audit done in Michigan that proves systemic voter fraud occurred through the Dominion Voting System tabulation. It also has proof of at least 200,000 FRAUDULANT VOTES casted in the election. — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) December 17, 2020

Let’s see what happens this time!

