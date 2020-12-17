https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-us-department-state-issues-warnings-morning-chinese-communist-party-poses-real-threat/

Overnight the US State Department released three tweets warning of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) threat to the US.

The first tweet from the State Department was a picture of the President confirming that the US is a sovereign nation:

Next the State Department released a tweet showing a speech by Secretary of State Pompeo where he says China’s Chairman Xi “has his eye on each and everyone of us”:

The third tweet shares only this: “The Chinese Communist Party poses a real threat. We want China to engage on the world stage the way we ask every other nation to.”

A fourth tweet was released this morning discusses the CCP’s threat to national security as it relates to our financial markets:

The CCP is watching every one of us and they want to rule the world.  Not good.

