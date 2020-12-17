https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-us-department-state-issues-warnings-morning-chinese-communist-party-poses-real-threat/

Overnight the US State Department released three tweets warning of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) threat to the US.

The first tweet from the State Department was a picture of the President confirming that the US is a sovereign nation:

President @realDonaldTrump: America is a sovereign nation and our first priority is always the safety and security of our citizens. https://t.co/955k8a9miC pic.twitter.com/16MhoqK0QV — Department of State (@StateDept) December 17, 2020

Next the State Department released a tweet showing a speech by Secretary of State Pompeo where he says China’s Chairman Xi “has his eye on each and everyone of us”:

.@SecPompeo: It’s taken this country and indeed, the free world, a long time to understand the trajectory of China today. pic.twitter.com/tsATCOtgKb — Department of State (@StateDept) December 17, 2020

The third tweet shares only this: “The Chinese Communist Party poses a real threat. We want China to engage on the world stage the way we ask every other nation to.”

.@SecPompeo: The Chinese Communist Party poses a real threat. We want China to engage on the world stage the way we ask every other nation to. pic.twitter.com/mQ7bHnXES1 — Department of State (@StateDept) December 17, 2020

A fourth tweet was released this morning discusses the CCP’s threat to national security as it relates to our financial markets:

The Chinese Communist Party’s threat to American national security extends into our financial markets and impacts U.S. investors. Learn how money flowing into major indices supports Chinese companies involved in military production and human rights abuses: https://t.co/ahxkGBFpjL — Department of State (@StateDept) December 17, 2020

The CCP is watching every one of us and they want to rule the world. Not good.

