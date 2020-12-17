https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/busted-rhode-islands-dem-governor-caught-maskless-wine-bar-telling-people-stay-home/

The latest liberal hypocrite politician to get busted is Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, who was photographed at a wine bar after telling everyone else to stay home.

Gov. Raimondo not only went out, she also didn’t bother wearing a mask.

Four days before her wine excursion to a “wine and paint” event at Barnaby’s Public House in Providence, she told her constituents in a tweet to “stay home except for essential activities & wear a mask anytime you’re with people you don’t live with.”

“It’s week two of our pause. I know it’s been hard, but I want to thank every Rhode Islander who’s following our guidance. Please, stay home except for essential activities & wear a mask anytime you’re with people you don’t live with. Together, we can turn our case numbers around,” she tweeted on December 7.

It’s week two of our pause. I know it’s been hard, but I want to thank every Rhode Islander who’s following our guidance. Please, stay home except for essential activities & wear a mask anytime you’re with people you don’t live with. Together, we can turn our case numbers around. — Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) December 7, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Erica Oliveras, who took the photo, told WLNE that the governor “only took her mask off to drink her wine.”

The post BUSTED: Rhode Island’s Dem Governor Caught Maskless at Wine Bar After Telling People to Stay Home appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

