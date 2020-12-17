https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/17/busted-wapo-tries-to-quietly-edit-itself-for-trash-talking-trumps-original-vaccine-timeline-but-byron-york-outs-them-bigly/

Nice try, WaPo but not so fast.

So many members of the mainstream media were falling all over themselves to claim Trump was crazy to claim we’d see a vaccine before the end of the year and now they’re trying to pretend otherwise. Luckily for us, the internet is forever.

And Byron York has the receipts:

We see you, WaPo.

Is it though? Is it unbelievable? Because from where we’re sitting it seems all TOO believable.

Indeed they did.

