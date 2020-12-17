https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/california-judge-snubs-newsom-says-san-diego-restaurants-can-resume-indoor-dining/

Governor Gavin Newsom

A California judge on Thursday snubbed Governor Newsom’s authoritarian Covid order and said San Diego restaurants can resume indoor dining.

The case was originally brought to the court by two San Diego strip club owners.

Newsom recently put most of California in the most restrictive “purple tier” lockdown and closed virtually all indoor businesses. Only big box retailers that sell stuff made in China are allowed to stay open while small businesses are forced to close down.

Cheetahs Gentlemen’s Club and Pacers Showgirls International led the way and previously sued the county and state.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Joel Wohlfeil last month said strip clubs are exempt from Newsom’s Covid order and during a hearing on Thursday clarified his previous injunction also included all restaurants.

Thursday’s ruling will likely pave the way for other legal wins against Democrat tyrant Gavin Newsom.

ABC News reported:

San Diego Superior Court Judge Joel Wohlfeil told county officials who requested the hearing Thursday to get clarification that his order was “straightforward” and goes beyond the two strip clubs, Cheetahs Gentlemen’s Club and Pacers Showgirls International. The clubs had sued the county and state. “It is intended to encompass all restaurants within the county of San Diego,” he said in a brief hearing that lasted all but eight minutes. County and state officials did not provide immediate comment after the hearing. Hours after the injunction was issued Wednesday, San Diego County had suspended enforcement of its restrictions barring indoor and outdoor dining and live entertainment in the county of 3 million, the state’s second-most populous. Wohlfeil said in his ruling that “San Diego County businesses with restaurant services,” including the strip clubs, are exempt from shutdowns and “any related orders” that bar live adult entertainment and go beyond protocols “that are no greater than essential” to controlling the spread of COVID-19. The judge noted that before being ordered to close in October, the two strip clubs operated for five weeks under their own safety measures — including keeping strippers 15 feet (4.6 meters) from tables, allowing no more than one stripper per stage and requiring them and other employees to wear masks.

