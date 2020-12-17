https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/chief-justice-john-roberts-corrupt-resign-immediately-attorney-lin-wood-goes-scorched-earth-scotus-chief-justice/

Attorney Lin Wood went SCORCHED EARTH on Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday.

Wood accused Roberts of links with Jeffrey Epstein and his pedophile island.

Lin Wood said this “may be the most important tweet of my life.”
That’s saying something!

John Roberts has been led along like a dog on a leash since Barack Obama was president. His rulings make no sense to anyone.
This may explain why–

