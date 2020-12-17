https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/chief-justice-john-roberts-corrupt-resign-immediately-attorney-lin-wood-goes-scorched-earth-scotus-chief-justice/

Attorney Lin Wood went SCORCHED EARTH on Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday.

Wood accused Roberts of links with Jeffrey Epstein and his pedophile island.

Lin Wood said this “may be the most important tweet of my life.”

That’s saying something!

This may be most important tweet of my life. Chief Justice John Roberts is corrupt & should resign immediately. Justice Stephen Breyer should also resign immediately. They are “anti-Trumpers” dedicated to preventing public from knowing TRUTH of @realDonaldTrump re-election. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 17, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: US Department of State Issues New Warnings: “The Chinese Communist Party Poses a Real Threat”

John Roberts has been led along like a dog on a leash since Barack Obama was president. His rulings make no sense to anyone.

This may explain why–

I have long had questions about “the John Roberts” on Jeffrey Epstein private jet flight logs. I suspected it was our Chief Justice. MSM has shown no interest in investigating issue to find TRUTH. America is now entitled to know the answer. Every lie will be revealed. Pray. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 17, 2020

Corruption & deceit have reached most powerful office in our country – the Chief Justice of U.S. Supreme Court. This is a sad day for our country but a day on which we must wake up & face the truth. Roberts is reason that SCOTUS has not acted on election cases. Others involved. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

