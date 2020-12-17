http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EFSeflh5ue4/

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Thursday on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” that it was time for Republican lawmakers to accept President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election and not try to “disturb the certification of the Electoral College.”

Cuomo said, “What do you say to members of your party who are in Congress who are even contemplating doing something on January 6th to disturb the certification of the Electoral College?”

Christie said, “Chris, you know, whenever anybody loses an election, party, an individual, there’s great disappointment, but elections have consequences. And this one was clearly won by president-elect Biden by the same margin in the Electoral College that President Trump won four years ago. And by even more, nearly double the popular vote. This election, there’s been no evidence put forward that’s shown me as a former prosecutor that there was any fraud that would change the result of the election. And so it’s time for us to accept that defeat. Also, by the way, accept the many victories we had that night. 14 new House members, two legislatures at the state level switched, and a governorship flipped to the Republican Party. We had a great night except at the top of the ticket. So we need to accept that, and we need to move on.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

