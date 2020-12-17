https://nypost.com/2020/12/16/christopher-walken-has-never-owned-cellphone-or-computer/

Does he have a walkie-talkie?

In yet more evidence that Christopher Walken might be from another planet, the enigmatic actor claimed that he’s never possessed a cellphone or a computer. The Oscar winner dropped the bombshell during a virtual appearance on “The Late Show” Monday.

“Someone had to come and set this up because I don’t have a cellphone or a computer,” Walken, 77, told host Stephen Colbert of facilitating the Zoom interview.

However, the thespian isn’t morally opposed to technology — he admittedly just “got to it too late.” Perhaps Walken got his fill of ringing from the “more cowbell” sketch on “Saturday Night Live.”

“I think I’m right at a certain age where it just passed me by,” the “True Romance” actor explained. “And I never got involved in it, because it would be strange to have a 10-year-old be better at it than I am.”

Walken also disclosed that he’s never emailed, texted or tweeted.

Many might feel deprived without the latest gadgetry, but the “SNL” legend claims it’s not difficult.

“Cellphones are a bit like a watch: If you need one, somebody else has got it,” the “Country Bears” star quipped. Although the actor says there is one condition when he uses another’s phone: “Somebody has to dial it for me.”

Walken was on the show to promote the Irish rom-com “Wild Mountain Thyme.”

