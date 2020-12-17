https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/17/cnns-oliver-darcy-just-doesnt-know-how-to-help-people-who-dont-realize-that-fox-news-is-teeming-with-full-blown-propagandists/

We don’t know how we missed this, but Fox News channel is home to several opinion hosts like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

Thanks to Media Matters Senior Fellow Matt Gertz for bringing it to our attention:

Today’s “news” on one of Fox’s “news shows”: Clips from “opinion” host monologues on two separate topic in the first 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/d6tKG9aynu — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) December 17, 2020

We can’t even, you guys. We’ve never seen such media malpractice! For shame, Fox News! For shame!

But as CNN’s Oliver Darcy — who is nothing if not a straight-news guy himself — points out, we’re the ones who should really be ashamed:

If you’re still buying Fox’s line about the network having an independent “straight news” division, I don’t know how to help you. The reality is that Fox is a right-wing cable channel with conservative programming during the day and full-blown propagandists at night. https://t.co/lPoM07CHGy — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 17, 2020

We know that all Oliver Darcy does is watch Fox News, but, like, does he even watch Fox News? Bret Baier is quite possibly the straightest-news guy working in the news today. And is Oliver familiar with Shannon Bream? She’s a journalist in the original sense of the word.

This really is a matter of simple fact, but there are some major newsrooms that cover Fox and still want to pretend that the network does hours of “straight news” each day. Suggesting so is doing a disservice to readers. It’s inaccurate, full stop. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 17, 2020

Who’s doing the disservice, though? CNN’s newsrooms cover Fox News all the time and still want to pretend that clowns like Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy and Jim Acosta and Jake Tapper and John Harwood and Abby Phillip and the rest of the circus will be intellectually honest with viewers and readers. Fox News has a lot of opinion hosts, but at least they own it. CNN is effectively trying to pass off their entire “news” roster as objective, professional journalists.

I wish this Christmas you get >1oz of self-awareness. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) December 17, 2020

Anything more than zero would be beneficial.

So it’s the mirror opposite of @CNN and @MSNBC then. — Rᴏɢɪғᴀɴ ᴀᴋᴀ ʜᴜᴍᴀɴ sᴄᴜᴍ ☔️ (@rogifan) December 17, 2020

Now that’s straight news.

