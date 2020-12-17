https://justthenews.com/government/congress/congress-will-likely-work-through-weekend-pass-omnibus-bill-additional?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the upper chamber is “highly likely” to work through the coming weekend as congressional leaders try to reach a deal to keep the federal government funded and full operational, in addition to passing a new coronavirus relief measure.

“We are going to stay right here, right here, until we are finished, even if that means working through the weekend, which is highly likely,” said McConnell during a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday.

The GOP leader added that should a resolution to continue funding the government temporarily become necessary, he hopes it would do so for only a “short window of time.”

He emphasized the dire nature of the situation, saying that he hopes Congress will not continue to “haggle and spar like this were an ordinary political exercise.”

“After all these months, struggling Americans don’t just need action. They need action fast,” he continued.

The legislative body may be forced to pass a short-term resolution to keep government funding going over the weekend, in order to avoid a shutdown and give lawmakers additional time for negotiation.

McConnell and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have said in recent days that they are optimistic about the direction in which conversations have been heading. Pelosi most recently said that congressional negotiators are “doing fine,” and they will “have our announcement when we have our announcement.”

Last week, Congress passed a continuing resolution that extended their window of time until Friday. But the additional week does not appear to have been ample enough time for lawmakers to reach an agreement on the omnibus spending package.

There is also significant pressure on the chambers to pass a coronavirus relief bill, as millions of Americans will begin to lose their unemployment benefits on Dec. 26 and are in serious need of help as coronavirus case numbers rise across the nation and major cities go back into lockdown.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters on Wednesday that negotiators are nearing a deal on a relief package.e “We are very close. We’re making really good progress. We’re feeling pretty good,” said the New York Democrat.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Thursday that the current package will likely include a second round of stimulus checks for some Americans, amounting to $700 for individuals, $1,400 for couples, and some additional figure for children.

