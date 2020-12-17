https://justthenews.com/government/congress/congressman-pops-beer-us-house-floor-farewell-speech?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Rep. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina is leaving Congress with a civility toast.

The first-term Democrat, who lost his reelection bid this year, took to the House floor on Thursday for his farewell address – and he cracked a beer to make a toast to his fellow lawmakers.

“For the betterment of this country, we have to come together, we have to sit down and listen to each other, and maybe even have a beer,” Cunningham said, reaching into his suit jacket and pulling out a can of beer, which he popped open. “In the spirit of bipartisanship, of cooperation, I raise this glass to my colleagues, both Democrats and Republicans.”

Cunningham, 38, a lawyer whose campaign slogan was “Lowcountry over Party,” lectured his fellow lawmakers, calling out those who “consistently put their party ahead of their own people.”

“I’ve been trying to work with people since the first day I got here,” said Cunningham, who has been praised for his attempts to work with Republicans. He noted that President Trump signed two of his bills into law and said.

“The other side is not the enemy,” he said. “We made it here by promising something different, by promising to work with one another, reach across the aisle, listen to those we may not agree with, and get things done.”

Cunningham made waves from the day he took office. In his first vote as a congressman, he didn’t back Rep. Nancy Pelosi for speaker of the House, instead voting for Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois. He also joined the Blue Dog Coalition, a group of moderate Democrats who occasionally work with moderate Republicans.

Two years ago, Cunningham won his district – which includes Charleston and Hilton Head and that was carried by Trump by double digits in 2016. But he lost his bid for a second term this time to Republican Nancy Mace.

Cunningham said in his farewell address that he reflected on his loss during a Thanksgiving beach walk with his young son.

“It became apparent that political victories and losses are as transient and vulnerable as my son’s sandcastle on the beach, especially in a district like ours,” he said.

The Associated Press reported that “it wasn’t the first time Cunningham – who made brewery stops throughout the 1st District part of his campaign routine – has involved beer in his official duties.

In 2019, the freshman was stopped from bringing a six-pack of beer onto the House floor because alcohol is prohibited. At the time, Cunningham said he was trying to give a collection of South Carolina brews to U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, co-chairman of the House’s Small Brewer’s Caucus.”

