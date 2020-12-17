https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/conservative-playwright-david-mamet-says-americans-giving-rights-lockdowns-audio/

Award winning playwright David Mamet is one of the few open conservatives working in the field of entertainment.

During a recent interview, he said that Americans are giving up their rights under the COVID lockdowns and that this goes against the Constitution.

Millions of Americans agree, perhaps mostly the people who have lost businesses and paychecks because of this madness.

Breitbart News reports:

TRENDING: BREAKING: Gateway Pundit Requests 3:30 AM TCF Center Footage of Detroit’s Biden Ballot Dump

Exclusive — David Mamet Warns Americans Are Giving Up Their Rights Under Coronavirus Lockdowns: ‘We’ve Forgotten the Constitution’ Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated screenwriter David Mamet is warning Americans that they are giving up their Constitutional rights under coronavirus lockdowns, saying that questioning government authorities needs to remain a vital part of the country’s democratic tradition. In an interview with Breitbart News’ editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily on Sirius XM Patriot 125, David Mamet blasted the shut-down and stay-at-home orders that have once again taken effect in many states, leading to widespread economic devastation. “It just doesn’t make any sense. It’s the first time in history that an entire economy has been shut down because of an infection,” he said during Wednesday’s broadcast. “And obviously everyone gets to pick his or her own experts and say whom they believe in. But that’s what you’re supposed to do with your health, right? We’re supposed to make our own decisions about our health.”… “What we’re seeing is a populace that’s gone nuts and I’ve got a new book coming out called Journal of the Plague Year where I try to reason my way through the way that the west is committing suicide,” he said. “What we’re doing to commit suicide is we’ve forgotten the Constitution.”

Listen to the interview below:

Mamet is right about this and it would be encouraging if more public figures would speak out in this way.

The American people have been more than patient and have done everything that has been asked of them.

It’s time to reopen the country.

(Image:Source)

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

