https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/17/cringe-hillary-clinton-makes-an-as-of-herself-trying-desperately-to-snark-on-republicans-for-being-offended-by-curse-words/

Hillary Clinton had to chime in on the whole f**kers debate because as we all know, she’s desperate to be relevant. Especially now that an old, rich, white guy received more votes than she did when she LOST painfully and embarrassingly to Trump in 2016.

Ugh, she’s just a hot mess:

People who stood by Donald Trump for the last four years are now claiming to be offended that a Democratic campaign manager used a curse word? I don’t think so. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 17, 2020

We’re not offended by a curse word, Grammy.

That’s not what anyone is offended by you idiot — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) December 17, 2020

What she said.

Ben Shapiro spelled it out for her:

Nobody is offended by the curse word. People doubt the honesty of people who say they want unity and then call those they supposedly want to unify with “f***ers.” https://t.co/gDJA3Q9Hz8 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 17, 2020

Unify with us you f**kers.

Yeah, that doesn’t quite work.

We laughed at you when the story about Bill and Monica was exposed.

We laughed at you when you called us deplorables.

We laughed at you when we saw you thrown into the back of a SUV.

We laughed at you when you failed to get elected. Thanks for all the laughs over the years. — Dr. Amau Thomas, Kraken-elect (@AmauThomas) December 17, 2020

We’re still laughing at her.

It’s not like she called them deplorable. pic.twitter.com/DugYqF2SVo — (((Brian))) (@twindaddy2212) December 17, 2020

Gold star for the Dean Winchester gif.

Anyone who lived through your husband’s presidency shouldn’t be shocked by much of anything from politicians. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) December 17, 2020

Ain’t that the truth?

So, when they go low, we go .. ah, got it. — Eric SayWA? (@fishbits) December 17, 2020

They go lower.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Good times.

***

Related:

‘Do u even HISTORY’? Ben Shapiro TORCHES Katie Hill with her OWN tweet claiming Republicans are ‘f**kers’ and it’s glorious

So much BOOM! Richard Grenell DROPS Sam Stein for trying to hide his bias behind obnoxious virtue-signaling over COVID deaths

‘Let me tell you, AVOID HER!’ DOCTOR Jill Biden’s professor ratings are not great, like at all (straight from the students!)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

