Thursday, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) reacted to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) call for new leadership in the Democratic Party.

Spanberger, acknowledging that her party is a “broad, big tent party” with “incredible folks across the spectrum,” agreed with her colleague from New York. She said on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Report” the Democratic Party needs “new voices and new leadership across the board.”

“We’re a broad tent party,” Spanberger emphasized. “I have long maintained that we need to have new voices and new leadership across the board. And frankly, Andrea, that’s why I’ve been working with colleagues, fellow Democrats, in the House of Representatives for weeks and actually months to put forth bipartisan and negotiated — and I say bipartisan because we have a Republican Senate and a Republican in the White House. We need to ensure that the relief we’re negotiating will make it to the president’s desk, get signed into law, and deliver relief to the American people. Leadership is what you make of it.”

“I’m proud of the work that so many of us have done,” she later added. “And I do hope that we can continue to recognize that there are people who are demonstrating leadership at all levels. We are a broad, big tent party, and we have some incredible folks across the spectrum.”

