We told you about NPR’s contribution to media coverage of Joe Biden’s transportation secretary pick Pete Buttigieg.

Pete Buttigieg, President-elect Biden’s pick for transportation secretary, said he has “a personal love of transportation,” recounting train trips on Amtrak while in college, and said he proposed to his now-husband, Chasten, in an airport terminal. https://t.co/0t3cUASIAU — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) December 16, 2020

That’s bad. But if anyone can outdo NPR, it’s the Washington Post.

Fortunately for all of us, WaPo is up to the challenge:

Pete Buttigieg is right. Airports are romantic. https://t.co/hEDxO1feEI — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 17, 2020

We’d love to post an excerpt of the “article,” but we read it and honestly the whole thing is absolutely nauseating.

Ah, what the hell? It’s the holidays and we’d like you to share in our nausea, so here’s how it ends:

About a year later, they were about to take another short winter vacation. They stopped by B5 as usual, where it was crowded with irritated travelers. Peter suggested they stand behind the gate agent’s desk to look at the planes, a private moment amid the chaos. Chasten writes that Peter said that “life with him would always be this way, if I were okay with it — sneaking moments away, an adventure both coming and going.”

Then Pete reached into his backpack, got down on one knee and proposed with a ring.

“I really, really hadn’t seen it coming, but of course I said yes,” Chasten writes, adding that they grabbed coffee and boarded their flight. A typical airport experience: routine mixed with a little magic. “I spent the whole flight looking over at Peter. How did I get so lucky?”

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg are indeed lucky to have found love in an airport.

We are far less fortunate to have to read about it as if it’s news of consequence.

Who among us doesn’t enjoy a romantic TSA patdown https://t.co/s7PW2Se9Hb — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 17, 2020

We’d like to send WaPo to the airport, too. And put them on a plane headed straight for Gitmo.

The hard hitting media is BACK, baby! 💪 — Dark Stormy Knight (@detective27) December 17, 2020

Seriously, this has to be some sort of crime, right? It’s a crime against our appetites, at the very least.

It’s definitely a crime against journalism (or what journalism is supposed to be).

Democracy dies in airport terminals. How are you not complete embarrassed for yourselves. https://t.co/OEdvGsyMBI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 17, 2020

To be fair, it’s hard to be embarrassed when you’re as shameless as WaPo.

Seriously is this what all of you got into journalism for? To pen lovestruck diary entries about Democrats like flustered high school girls, in between being totally wrong about what Republicans do because none of them will talk to you? Is this what you imagined yourselves doing? https://t.co/yJ2v5ETLV4 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 17, 2020

Probably not, but now that they’re here, they might as well lean into it all the way.

Seeing the coverage of Buttigieg’s nomination for Department of Transportation — yet another Biden pick who is wholly unqualified for the post — is really something. While running a confirmation for a nominee in 2017, I couldn’t get major mainstream outlets to correct…. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) December 17, 2020

…verifiably false claims about the nominee (like, how he voted on legislation, which is publicly accessible information), but Biden World gets fawning features about how Buttigieg is so perfect for the DoT because he used to ride Amtrak. The double standard is breathtaking. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) December 17, 2020

Me: here are six links to the vote record from the Clerk’s office that show that my client did not vote as your story claimed he did. ::three days of silence:: — Biden World: Did you know Mayor Pete proposed to his husband in an airport?? Media: 600 STORIES COMING RIGHT UP! — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) December 17, 2020

It’s gonna be a fun four-plus years.

Republicans couldn’t pay to get this kind of softball coverage, and Democrats never would have to. https://t.co/JmLHZiGYsQ — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) December 17, 2020

