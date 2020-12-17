https://www.theblaze.com/news/rhode-island-governor-coronavirus-wine-bar

Democratic politicians have been caught openly disobeying their own COVID-19 lockdown orders for months: The latest hypocritical offender is the governor of Rhode Island.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, was reportedly photographed at a wine bar. The photo shows Raimondo, who is not wearing a face mask, enjoying a glass of wine at Barnaby’s Public House in Providence. The photo was taken during a “wine and paint” event last Friday, according to Erica Oliveras, who took the photo.

However, only days earlier, Raimondo instructed her constituents to “stay home except for essential activities.”

“It’s week two of our pause. I know it’s been hard, but I want to thank every Rhode Islander who’s following our guidance,” Raimondo tweeted on Dec. 7. “Please, stay home except for essential activities & wear a mask anytime you’re with people you don’t live with. Together, we can turn our case numbers around.”

Oliveras told WLNE-TV that Raimondo “only took her mask off whenever she was drinking her wine,” and the governor put her face covering on “when waiters approached her.”

Rhode Island’s latest COVID-19 guidance states that “all members of the party wear masks when not eating or drinking and follow other public health protocols” while dining at restaurants.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office told WLNE, “The governor had dinner at a local restaurant with her husband, and had her mask on anytime she was not eating/drinking.”

Raimondo signed an executive order on Nov. 19 that limited “all indoor public and private social gatherings, including holiday gatherings, parties and celebrations” to a single household. Houses of worship are limited to 25% capacity and restaurants may only operate at 33% capacity. Indoor gyms, fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling centers, and arcades are prohibited from opening during the “pause.” The order is in effect until Dec. 20.

Raimondo announced this week that she is in self-quarantining after Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, tested positive for COVID-19.

This is just the latest example of Democratic politicians declaring: “Coronavirus rules for thee but not for me.”

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, a Democrat, urged his constituents to “avoid travel” for Thanksgiving, then approximately 30 minutes later, he was on a plane traveling to Mississippi to visit his daughter.

Democratic San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo instructed people to “cancel” Thanksgiving gatherings and then celebrated the holiday with family and friends.

After implementing some of the strictest COVID-19 rules in the country, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was caught at a Michelin-starred restaurant with a group of maskless people for a birthday party.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was caught on camera at a hair salon in San Francisco, despite the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns shuttering establishments.

In April, Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot flouted her own COVID-19 restrictions and received a haircut. Lightfoot was so bold that she took a photo with her hairstylist without a face mask and while not practicing social distancing. Lightfoot also defied her own commands by joining hundreds in the streets of Chicago to celebrate the 2020 election results and improperly wearing a face mask on her chin.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser traveled to Delaware to commemorate Joe Biden’s election victory in November. According to Bowser’s own order, Delaware is considered a “high risk” state, which requires a 14-day quarantine. The Democratic mayor declared the political trip to be “essential travel.”

Steve Adler, the mayor of Austin, Texas, insisted that residents “stay home” to slow the spread of coronavirus, while he was on vacation in Mexico with family members and others.

