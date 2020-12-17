https://bigleaguepolitics.com/democrats-are-looking-to-ban-pro-second-amendment-members-of-congress-from-carrying-firearms-in-the-capitol/

House Democrats are working to prohibit members of Congress from carrying firearms in the U.S. capitol.

This move was likely sparked by incoming U.S. congresswoman Lauren Boebert conversing with Capitol police about carrying a gun on the Capitol premises for the purpose of self defense.

According to an Associated Press report, there are “a number of lawmakers who carry firearms,” A 1967 law is what enables them to carry inside the Capitol.

On December 8, 2020, Boebert caused a stir on Twitter when she posted, “I’ve always heard to ‘Speak softly and carry a big stick.’ I prefer to speak loudly and carry a Glock.”

That law states Congressional members cannot be barred “from maintaining firearms within the confines of his office” or “from transporting within Capitol grounds firearms unloaded and securely wrapped.”

As AWR Hawkins of Breitbart New observed, Democrats are trying to scrap this policy by prohibiting members of Congress from carrying on Capitol grounds.

The Hill reported that “at least 21 Democrat gun reformers” are calling for the prohibition in a letter addressed to Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republcian House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Hawkins noted that House Democrats “claim the current allowance for having a gun is bad because it does not set forth storage requirements, whether in member’s offices or elsewhere in the Capitol complex.”

Democrats assert that “Ultimately, the current regulations create needless risk for Members of Congress, their staff, members of the Capitol Police, and visitors to the Capitol grounds.”

Democrats are clearly jittery about Boebert entering Congress. She’s fierce and won’t back down so easily unlike most of her Republican colleagues.

That will be needed if we want to see the federal gun control machine gutted.

The fact that Democrats are getting so worked up about her before she assumes shows that Boebert has ideas that stir the pot.

