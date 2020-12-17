https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/democrats-urge-americans-stay-home-january-knowing-no-one-will-show-stolen-inauguration/

According to the liberal media and their liberal “fact-checkers” Joe Biden won the November 2020 election.

Dementia Joe pulled off the impossible from the comfort of his basement.

House Republicans were predicted to lose 12 -15 seats this year in the presidential election.

But instead, thanks to President Trump and his historic performance they WON 15-16 seats instead.

Republicans made gains in every rank of government.

President Trump picked up over 13 million votes over his previous performance in 2016 — A new record.

President Trump won every bellwether county except one.

TRENDING: BREAKING: US Department of State Issues New Warnings: “The Chinese Communist Party Poses a Real Threat”

President Trump also added 13 million more ballots than any Republican candidate in history.

President Trump won more votes than any candidate in history shattering Barack Obama’s 2009 record of 69 million and earning over 74 million votes.

But the election was stolen from him anyway.

Democrats had to call off the counting in at least five battleground states on election night. Who made this call?

They dumped hundreds of thousands of Biden only ballots, and set the remaining ratios in order to steal the landslide election from President Trump.

Joe Biden and Democrats lost every main battleground race for the US House.

Joe Biden failed to win Ohio and Florida – a first for a supposed election winner in 60 years.

Democrats used tens of thousands of dead people, illegal aliens, teens, double voters, foreigners, and imaginary people to vote for Biden this year.

They harvested ballots and pulled in vans of votes in Michigan after the deadline and truck loads of ballots into Pennsylvania from New York before the election and suitcases of hidden ballots from a cleared out room in Georgia.

Dominion voting machines were caught switching Trump ballots to Sleepy Joe.

Over 1,000 witnesses have signed sworn affidavits testifying to the voter fraud they witnessed this year in the 2020 election.

There is even video evidence of Democrat operatives rolling out suitcases of ballots after they kicked GOP observers out of the State Farm Center in Atlanta.

Joe Biden achieved the impossible.

At least that is what they are telling us.

Now this…

Democrats and their fake news media told Americans to stay home next month at their planned Joe Biden Inauguration.

They know nobody will come to a stolen inauguration.



Stay away: Thumbs down on inauguration crowds for Biden https://t.co/bONdN91EhB — The Independent (@Independent) December 16, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

