(LIFE NEWS) – Democrats and abortion activists are renewing the call to end the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funding for abortion. Instead, they want tax dollars to go towards a woman’s “deeply personal life decisions.” But when American taxpayers are forced to pay for that decision, abortion – the ending of a human life – surfaces as a public matter in a very obvious way.

On December 8, the House Appropriations Committee held a nearly three-hour hearing on “The Impact on Women Seeking an Abortion but are Denied Because of an Inability to Pay.” House Democrats and abortion activists centered their remarks around the same argument: that Hyde is a racist policy that targets low-income women of color.

First introduced in 1976, the Hyde Amendment bans federal funding – taxpayer dollars – from going towards abortion, with the exceptions of rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother. The legislative provision, approved annually by Congress, largely impacts Medicaid recipients. But because Medicaid is both a federal and state program, states can still choose to fund abortions on their own.

