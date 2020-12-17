https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/deutsche-bank-goldman-sachs-plans-flee-nyc-sign-big-trouble/

(NEW YORK POST) – New York’s golden geese are flying south, and not just for the winter.

The analytics firm Unacast reports that more than 3 million people have fled the city during the pandemic – replaced by slightly fewer who earn a lot less, for a net reduction in income of some $34 billion. Its estimates, based on cellphone data, may be off a bit, but signs that higher earners have left town are everywhere.

And top businesses are eyeing the exits, too. Deutsche Bank AG is the most recent in a long line of major companies looking to escape the tax-heavy, high-cost city to set up headquarters in friendlier business climates such as Florida and Texas.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

