https://hotair.com/archives/allahpundit/2020/12/17/dick-durbin-trumps-administration-deserves-credit-amazing-success-operation-warp-speed/
About The Author
Related Posts
Some Republican state and local officials admit: No, we're not seeing any voter fraud
November 9, 2020
New Zealand “beat the virus” but what happened next?
August 5, 2020
Wow: Another Florida poll shows Trump leading with Latinos
September 8, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy