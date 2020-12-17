https://www.outkick.com/bob-iger-interested-in-being-joe-bidens-ambassador-to-china/

Disney chairman Bob Iger has told confidants he “would be interested in” the ambassador to China job for President-elect Joe Biden, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. Earlier this week, Hollywood Reporter said Iger was in the mix for the China job or ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Obviously, Iger has had a cozy relationship with China. Disney makes gobs of money in China. They have a Disney theme park in Beijing, and their movies do huge business there. For example, Avengers: Endgame grossed $629 million in China in 2019. According to the WSJ, Iger has a “long running” relationship with China chairman Xi Jinping.

Disney came under fire this year when they thanked government entities in a region of China that commits human rights atrocities in the Mulan movie credits.

It is relatively surprising to me, actually, that Iger would want to be ambassador to China rather than other jobs in the Biden administration. This job is a lightning rod, and in my opinion, if Iger’s goal is to run for president in 2024, this role would be far more likely to hurt him than help.

