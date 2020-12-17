https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/17/do-u-even-history-ben-shapiro-torches-katie-hill-with-her-own-tweet-claiming-republicans-are-fkers-and-its-glorious/
About The Author
Related Posts
Dr. Fauci did not tell the whole story on herd immunity in New York City in his back-and-forth with Sen. Paul
September 23, 2020
'F**k the farmers': Plans for Joe Biden's Zoom inauguration are coming along just great
November 11, 2020
Classic: Kathy Griffin busts out her infamous severed bloody Trump head as Election Day commentary
November 3, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy