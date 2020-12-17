https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/doj-declassified-number-dirty-cop-peter-strzok-text-messages-today-released-last-week-us-senate/

The ‘Justice’ Department released a number of text messages today from dirty cop Peter Strzok of the Mueller gang fame.

The Daily Caller reports:

The Justice Department declassified a batch of internal FBI messages from Peter Strzok, the former counterintelligence official who oversaw the bureau’s investigation of the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia. The messages, which Senate Republicans released Thursday, provide new insights into the thinking of investigators who worked on Crossfire Hurricane, the code name for the investigation into the Trump campaign. The documents, obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation ahead of their release, show Strzok and his colleagues discussing strategies for how to handle the investigation, as well as how to approach interviews with targets of Crossfire Hurricane.

Notable on the first page of released documents are two texts on July 11, 2016. The first text mentions that Strzok was still editing Hillary Clinton’s 302, presumably from her interview only days earlier with the FBI where she was given a total pass and allowed to have fellow corrupt team members in on her interview. A couple days after the interview, FBI Director James Comey personnally exonerated Hillary on no charges on July 5, 2016. The fact that Hillary’s 302 was still in the editing phase while she was being exonerated is very suspect.

The other text on July 11 refers to Strzok saying he has some ideas on the MYE – the mid-year exam which referred to Hillary’s investigation. Again, the ‘exam’ was over on July 11.

God only knows what all is in there. This all should have been dealt with years ago. We are now on our third coup attempt since the Russia Collusion scandal (Ukraine, COVID, Election Steal).

