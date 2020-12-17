https://www.theepochtimes.com/energy-department-hacked-amid-solarwinds-compromise-mission-essential-national-security-functions-not-impacted-spokesperson_3623724.html

The Department of Energy said that it was hacked by a malware injected into its networks after a SolarWinds update, but that its national security functions was not impacted, including for the agency that manages the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile. “The Department of Energy is responding to a cyber incident related to the Solar Winds compromise in coordination with our federal and industry partners,” DOE spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes said in a statement to The Epoch Times. “The investigation is ongoing and the response to this incident is happening in real time. At this point, the investigation has found that the malware has been isolated to business networks only, and has not impacted the mission essential national security functions of the Department, including the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). “When DOE identified vulnerable software, immediate action was taken to mitigate the risk, and all software identified as being vulnerable to this attack was …

