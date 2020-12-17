https://www.theepochtimes.com/fbi-probing-solarwinds-hack-that-affected-government-networks_3622356.html

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the hack of SolarWinds technology, which caused a breach of U.S. government systems, authorities confirmed Wednesday. The SolarWinds Orion platform, which was compromised, is used by all five branches of the U.S. military and numerous government agencies. Networks within the federal government were affected by the breach, which was done by inserting malware, or malicious code, into software updates for Orion. “This is a developing situation, and while we continue to work to understand the full extent of this campaign, we know this compromise has affected networks within the federal government,” the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a joint statement with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security Agency’s cybersecurity agency, known as CISA. “As the lead for threat response, the FBI is investigating and gathering intelligence in order to attribute, pursue, and disrupt the responsible threat actors. …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

