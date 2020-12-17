https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/17/fbi-spied-on-fox-news-and-recorded-the-phone-call-new-texts-show/

New text messages released Thursday show FBI officials spied on a Fox News executive over the course of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation which sought to indict President Donald Trump as a Russian agent.

It remains unknown which vice president at Fox News FBI officials received information on, but the text message sent to disgraced former agent Peter Strzok revealed in documents declassified and released by the Justice Department show the executive was likely picked up under a Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) check to surveil the Trump campaign.

Agents were likely targeting former Trump campaign foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos, codenamed “Crossfire Typhoon,” who later plead guilty to making false statements to FBI agents during the witch hunt investigation. Papadopoulos was one of the original four investigated under a FARA review along with campaign advisors Carter Page, Paul Manafort, and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

“I know you’re not point on this anymore, but typhoon got a call from the VP at Fox News yesterday, who advised that the government was conducting ‘checks’ on him a few months back,” an unidentified individual whose name is redacted in the report wrote to Strzok in January 2017.

Given that the FBI used the FARA process, the agency likely used National Security Letter as opposed to a warrant that must be approved by a judge to get access to Papadopoulos’ communications and devices.

Papadopoulos did not respond to The Federalist’s request for details about the phone call.

The Obama administration previously targeted former Fox News Washington Correspondent James Rosen in 2010, lying that the Fox reporter was a potential terrorist co-conspirator to track Rosen’s movements, telephone records, and personal emails. According to Fox News, the Obama White House even seized records containing the phone numbers of Rosen’s parents over the course of the leak investigation, which accused Rosen of violating the Espionage Act.

The Rosen case marked a distinct shift in the way the media would view government spying on the press that would eventually escalate several years later to a fraudulent investigation where surveillance of political opponents was admissible so long as they were on the right.

