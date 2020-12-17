https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/moderna-vaccine-covid-fda/2020/12/17/id/1002115

A panel of outside experts on Thursday recommended that the Food and Drug Administration issue an emergency use authorization for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine less than a week after healthcare workers and nursing home residents started receiving coronavirus vaccines from drugmaker Pfizer, reports CNBC.

Pfizer received emergency use authorization from the FDA on Friday and started shipping out its vaccines two days later. Inoculation shots were given starting Monday.

Moderna will likely receive the same approval following Thursday’s 20-0 vote by the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

FDA staff endorsed Moderna’s vaccine on Tuesday, saying the agency ”determined that the Sponsor has provided adequate information to ensure the vaccine’s quality and consistency for authorization of the product under an EUA.”

