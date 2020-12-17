https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/fda-authorizes-modernas-coronavirus-vaccine-immediate-use?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday granted emergency approval for Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.

This allows for widespread distribution of the second COVID-19 vaccine, following the earlier approval of the Pfizer and BioNTech candidate, which began distribution to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities earlier this week.

The FDA approval of Moderna’s vaccine came one day after an FDA advisory panel voted 20-0 to endorse the product.

