https://www.theblaze.com/news/hunter-biden-texts-joe-biden

Fox News obtained texts from former associates of Hunter Biden asking him to bring his father into a business venture with a Chinese company.

The report about the texts published on Thursday included screenshots of an exchange from 2017 between Tony Bobulinski and James Gilliar and the son of President-elect Joe Biden.

One of the screenshots shows Gilliar texting to Bobulinski: “Man U are right let’s get the company set up, then tell H and family the high stakes and get Joe involved.”

The joint-venture called Sinohawk Holdings sought a business relationship with CEFC, a Chinese energy company.

In another text from Bobulinski to Gilliar from April 2017, he questioned why James Biden was becoming so prominent in their dealings.

“[W]hat is the deal w Jim Biden as he wasn’t part of the discussion but now seems a focal point,” asked Bobulinski.

“With H demons, could be good to have a back up, he strengthens our USP to Chinese as it looks like a truly family business, and I like the dude,” responded Gilliar.

It’s unknown what Gilliar was referring to when he used the acronym “USP.”

In another exchange from May 2017, Gilliar appears to refer to the direct involvement of Joe Biden in the business venture to Bobulinski.

“Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face, I know u know that but they are paranoid,” texted Gilliar.

“OK they should be paranoid about things,” Bobulinski replies.

Sinohawk Holdings never solidified the business relationship they sought with CEFC.

Gilliar later denied Joe Biden’s involvement in a statement to the Wall Street Journal.

“I am unaware of any involvement at any time of the former Vice President,” said Gilliar.

The development complicates denials from the president-elect that he was involved in any misconduct related to his son’s business dealings during his time as vice president to former President Barack Obama.

Here’s the report from Fox News about the texts:







New text messages from Hunter hint at getting Joe Biden ‘involved’ in business



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

