Joe Biden’s advisers and Cabinet nominees are a mix of longtime Washington insiders and radicals favored by the Democratic Party’s far-left base.

Among the extremists are Xavier Becerra, the California attorney general who prosecuted the pro-life activists who exposed Planned Parenthood’s scheme to profit from the sale of baby body parts. Then there are the establishment types, such as Agriculture nominee Tom Vilsack, the former Iowa governor.

Which voices will prevail if Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20? Only time will tell.

Evangelical leader Franklin Graham — a strong Trump supporter who now is acknowledging Biden as “president-elect” even though the president continues to contest the election — said Thursday he hopes the Democrat “would not be swayed by the voices of self-interest, but that he would listen to the still small voice of Almighty God.”

Graham, the CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse, urged Christians who didn’t vote for Biden to pray for him.

“As we approach a transition in the leadership of our government in Washington, it is critically important for followers of Jesus Christ to pray for those who will be making decisions that impact the future of our nation,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Just because we might not have voted for someone doesn’t mean that we get a pass to not pray for them. The Bible instructs us to pray for all of our leaders—’all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior’ (1 Timothy 2:2-3). We must not give up or waver,” Graham wrote.

“Pray for President-elect Joe Biden, that he would not be swayed by the voices of self-interest, but that he would listen to the still small voice of Almighty God,” he said.

Graham said he met Biden many years ago at the Capitol building through the late North Carolina senator Jesse Helms.

“Senator Helms paid him a compliment and said Senator Biden was a Democrat that Republicans could work with,” Graham said. “I pray that this will hold true for the future. Pray for President-elect Biden every day—that God would direct His decisions.”

