It should be obvious by now that the 2020 presidential election was flat-out stolen from President Donald Trump — after four years of the deep state failing to depose him any other way.

We’ve heard from scores of witnesses. There are more than 1,000 signed, sworn affidavits. We’ve seen video of illegal vote counting in Georgia. We saw, on election night, a coordinated effort to ‘shut down’ vote counting operations in several battleground dates. And we’ve heard from information technology specialists and experts who witnessed and recorded odd spikes — ballot dumps — for Biden when there should not have been any.

Now, an analyst who is an expert at developing fraud detection algorithms says he’s discovered another strange anomaly: Counties that began using Dominion Voting Systems machines, on average, moved 2-3 points to Trump’s Democratic rival, Joe Biden, compared to counties that never used the machines.

And what’s more, the shift was persistent even after the analyst controlled for a number of outside factors, including the population of counties and other demographic characteristics, The Epoch Times reported.

“I recommend we audit the machines,” the expert analyst, Ben Turner, formerly the chief actuary at Texas Mutual Worker’s Compensation Insurance and current head of Fraud Spotters, a firm that specializes in finding insurance fraud, said.

The Epoch Times said that its own analysts managed to replicate Turner’s results using the same data he used. Turner did add, however, that he’s not accusing Dominion of any funny business — he’s merely pointing out what he discovered.

The company, which has denied that its machines were compromised or otherwise misused to flip votes to Biden, has nevertheless been accused over the years for its machines having vulnerabilities. Turner, a rare Republican amongst mostly Democratic colleagues, said initially he dismissed claims of voting machine fraud.

“I don’t know how to process these allegations,” he said in a recent blog post. “They sound so extreme and far-fetched that they are easy to blow off as ridiculous.”

However, he said an HBO documentary released earlier this year voicing ‘mainstream’ concerns about election systems security, and given his own expertise, he decided to look into the issue on his own.

“I kind of was too afraid to go public because I knew that it won’t help me in terms of, you know, half the population now thinks that I’m a tin-foil-hat person. And I’m aware of that,” he told The Epoch Times. (Related: This explains the election censorship: YouTube has been infiltrated by Chinese Communist Party-linked engineers.)

“But I just decided that if nobody can prove me wrong, it’s not fair for me to withhold this information, and that it belongs in the hands of the public,” he added.

“If I’ve done something wrong with the analysis, then maybe somebody out there will prove it wrong, and that’s fine with me. I’d rather get to the truth than be right. I felt like if I didn’t publish this, I’m a coward,” he noted further.

Actually, the cowards are mostly sitting on federal courts and on the U.S. Supreme Court for failing to listen to legitimate testimony from eyewitnesses who saw fraud first-hand and just dismissing legal challenges to voting results out of hand.

The Epoch Times detailed Turner’s analysis:

He looked at how, county-by-county, election results changed between the 2008 and 2020 presidential races, measuring whether adoption of Dominion would have any overall effect on the changes. He picked the 2008 election because, at the time, only New York State had widely adopted Dominion, according to data from VerifiedVoting.Org. He excluded New York from the analysis, leaving him 657 counties that have adopted Dominion and 2,388 that have not as of 2020.

He found that Dominion use was associated with a 1.55 percentage point decrease in the Republican vote and a 1.55 percentage point increase in the Democratic vote in the presidential race.

He controlled for population differences in counties, as well as the number of votes cast, the urban/rural split, and so forth.

Later, he tacked on a number of additional factors; the “Dominion effect” persisted, and the probability of his results being just a fluke decreased.

He was then seeing a 2.84-point shift for Biden.

“If you believe the Dominion effect is real, it is not hard to believe that this effect would be greater in swing states and could have swung these four states into Biden’s column, putting the electoral college in his favor,” he wrote.

In the end, however, it’s becoming increasingly clearer that none of this evidence will matter.

